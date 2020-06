The event is Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.

The Hopewell Grange is having its ham and turkey dinner for Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.

The event is drive-thru only.

Cost is $12 per person. Bring in the ad and it’s $1 off for one dinner.

The Grange is at 3422 County Road 4.