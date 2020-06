The board of directors for Lyons Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company and the parent of Lyons National Bank, declared a 31-cent quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, payable on July 15, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30.

To date, the annualized dividend yield on the bank’s common stock exceeds 3.44%.

Locally, LNB has offices in Canandaigua, Clyde, Farmington, Geneva, Lyons, Macedon, Newark, Ontario, Penn Yan, Perinton and Wolcott.