The beautiful East Bloomfield 1828 Cemetery has suffered a brownout. Too much weedkiller was used in an attempt to stay ahead of this season’s fast-growing grass and weeds. We will have to live with ugly brown striping until new growth emerges. This is not our aesthetic standard and the Cemetery Association apologizes to the community and families. We are actively addressing all upkeep issues. This will not happen again.

The town does not own this large cemetery. Its ownership and upkeep fall to an association established in the 1800s. Although we care for over 4,000 graves of ancestors we receive no municipal assistance. Earnings on a modest endowment are used to cover about $25,000 in annual costs. You see our dilemma. Plot sales and burial fees are low-income, one-time events while grass, weeds and trees grow forever and old foundations crumble. Getting the endowment up would solve a lot of problems. Donations to East Bloomfield Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 51, Bloomfield, NY 14469 are very helpful. Also, consider a bequest in your will. We do invest in the future. We now accept pet burials, and soon will be offering family-led Green Burials in a wildflower meadow, plus GPS grave-location assistance.

The Cemetery Association and its limited staff have historically done a good job of keeping this cemetery pristine and beautiful. We are sorry we let you down this year.

Paul Hudson

President, East Bloomfield Cemetery Association