I recently saw your editorial endorsing mail-in ballots. I have concerns about this that would be rectified if ballots were only sent to registrants who were confirmed to be living, U.S. residents and that ballots were only sent to one home address per voter, and there would be a computerized checklist to confirm a single vote per registrant.

My concerns were greatly increased when my family received four mail-in ballots for the Honeoye School Board and budget approval vote. We have lived in the Naples School District for 40 years.

Peter Osborne

Naples