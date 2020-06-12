A 17- and 18-year-old are taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, Rochester police said

Rochester police responded to a double shooting near a school on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11 p.m. on Coleman Terrace and Hempel Street, near School No. 45.

Police said a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot at least once. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.