CANANDAIGUA — A lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department died after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua.

Aaron A. Colletti, 44, of Canandaigua, succumbed to his injuries after a Ford F150 struck him with the front right corner of the truck at around 8:10 p.m. in the area of 4161 Woolhouse Road. Mr. Colletti was cycling northbound on the east side of Woolhouse Road with a 17-year old bicyclist, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. The teen was also knocked off his bike but sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The Ford F150 was driven by James M. Miller, 70, of Canandaigua. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Thursday night.

Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua EMS also responded to the scene.

The Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit tweeted: "Tonight the RPD lost a great man & the Rochester Community lost a great servant. Lt. Colletti was a man of deep faith. This afternoon he was praying with strangers in front of the PSB, tonight he is praying with his maker. Pray for his wife and 4 children."