Temperatures will warm back up next week

A cold front that dropped early Friday is bringing yet another shot of cool air to the region.

Highs today will struggle to make it out of the 60s after starting in the mid-50s. Still, it'll be a rather pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sun, and only a brief passing shower. It may be another slightly breezy day, with some gusts approaching 25 mph.

An upper-level trough will swing through the region over the weekend, keeping temperatures a good 10 to 15 degrees below average, with highs in the lower to mid-60s both days.

The Finger Lakes region should see mainly dry weather, with the best chance of rain coming Sunday — and it's not a slam dunk at this point. In fact, a very quiet weather pattern is expected through much of next week, meaning very little in the way of rain.

Temperatures will rise back into the lower 70s early next week, to the mid-70s by mid-week and well into the 80s by the end of the week.