Budgets, Board of Education candidates and more are to be decided for 2020-21 as deadline for absentee ballots nears

While COVID-19 shuttered school buildings and forced students and staff on a new course of learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, district residents now are asked to consider the next school year.

School budgets, school board races and a number of propositions are to be decided by district residents throughout Ontario County and the rest of the state. To reduce possible transmission points of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in early May requiring that all elections be conducted with absentee ballots.

Cuomo also recently extended the deadline for returning the ballots, which is now 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

Canandaigua

For the Canandaigua City School District, voters will be asked to approve the Asset Preservation and Safety Project, estimated to cost $61 million. The project will provide maintenance work for each of the district’s buildings. Funds will be gathered from state aid and the district’s capital reserve fund.

Voters will be asked to elect one of two candidates for the Board of Education for a five-year term beginning July 1. The winner will replace incumbent Cheryl Birx, who has elected not to run for re-election. Kevin Collea and Julianne H. Miller are running for the seat.

Aside from the Board of Education election, voters must also consider the district’s $77,702,662 budget for the 2020-21 school year and the purchase of seven 74-passenger C-2 school buses, at a cost of $851,300. Funds from the 2014 Transportation Vehicle Reserve Fund, which totals $400,000, would be used to help pay for the vehicles if the proposition is approved.

Voters must also decide on $720,268 for the Wood Library Association of Canandaigua “for the support and maintenance of the library,” and is separate from the district’s budget.

Manchester-Shortsville

For the Manchester-Shortsville “Red Jacket” School District, voters will have to decide whether to approve a 3.28% increase in the tax levy, which would bring in $248,217 and help make up for anticipated cuts in state aid. The increase would also remain below the district’s current tax cap, which is at 5.89%, and would bring the district’s budget up to $18,972,497 for the 2020-21 school year and assist with school programs and prevent staffing cuts.

Voters will also need to fill two open seats on the Board of Education, with Eric Schaertl and Scott Van Aken both in the running. If elected, both would serve for five years beginning July 1.

Three full-sized school buses and one wheelchair-accessible bus are also on the ballot, according to the district newsletter, provided voters approve the $480,000 expenditure. The funds would be appropriated from the district’s bus reserve fund, and fit in with a five-year annual bus replacement schedule.

Phelps-Clifton Springs

Midlakes schools will be seeking the creation of a capital reserve fund for future vehicle purchases, in addition to an increase in the budget and tax levy.

For the 2020-21 school year, the district is proposing a spending plan of $37,488,003, which would represent a 3.29% increase from the 2019-20 budget. Similarly, the school district is also looking to raise the annual tax levy by 2.75%, which is still below the district’s 4.03% limit, according to the state’s tax cap formula.

The district will also seek approval from voters to use $329,139 to acquire several new school buses and establish a capital fund. The Board of Education will also need to fill three open seats, with two of the candidates elected to three-year terms starting July 1. The third seat will be filled by a member with a two-year term. The three candidates appearing on the ballot are Jacob Amidon, Matthew Murphy and Sheri Scherbyn.

Naples

Naples Central School District is proposing a 2.48% increase in its annual budget for the 2020-21 school year. This represents a 2.61% increase in the district’s tax levy, bringing the budget total to $21,213,960. This would be the ninth year in which the levy is within or at the tax cap, according to materials provided by the district, but noted the projected tax rate increase would be below the 2018 rate.

Aside from the budget increase, Naples also seeks to replace one of the district’s school buses in accordance with its replacement schedule and elect three members of the school board. The estimated cost of the replacement is $120,000, with $68,500 of state aid used to offset the cost. For the Board of Education, incumbents Robert Brautigam, Jacob Hall and Kelly Louthan are running unopposed.

Marcus Whitman

The Marcus Whitman Central School District, which serves Gorham, Rushville and Middlesex residents, seeks to purchase four 70-passenger and one 30-passenger buses. The district also is proposing a $33,598,700 budget for the 2020-21 school year and for voters to elect three candidates to the Board of Education, who will each have three-year terms. The seats are currently occupied by Jeff Allen, Sue Campbell and Phyllis Frantel. All three are running for re-election and are unopposed, according to Sharene Benedict, district clerk for Marcus Whitman Central Schools.

The district also has propositions on the ballot for three of the libraries in the area. Voters will need to approve tax levy funds for the Gorham Free Library, the Middlesex Reading Center and the Rushville Reading Center. The total figures for each are $54,600, $9,997 and $8,000, respectively.

Bloomfield

Bloomfield Central Schools seeks approval of a 1.21% spending increase for the district to continue “maintaining the current programs and opportunities,” according to an introduction in the budget brochure. The increase would reflect a 1.45% increase in the current tax levy, bringing the budget to $21,559,274 for the 2020-21 school year.

The district also proposes acquiring two 65-passenger school buses and one SUV for student transportation along with communications equipment used in their operation, at a cost of $293,000. Resources for these funds would come from the capital reserve bus purchase fund and would not exceed the listed figure, according to the district.

Voters will also be tasked with approving the creation of a capital reserve fund for future vehicle purchases, with the total figure held in reserve to be $3 million, and would be in effect for 10 years. The Board of Education will also have one open seat to be filled by candidate Kenneth Mathis, who is running for another five-year term.

Victor

Victor Central School District is seeking a budget increase of 6.14% for the 2020-21 school year. The total figure would be $78,256,890, with an increased tax rate of $17.14 instead of $15.90 for residents. The total increase in the levy would be $50,210,103, representing a 9.34% increase.

A 60% supermajority would be needed to break the district’s current tax cap of $15.90 for area homes.

The district also has a highly competitive school board race, with nine candidates vying for three open seats. The winners who receive the highest number of votes will serve for three years, while the winner who receives the fewest number of votes will serve a one-year term, to fill the remaining tenure of Michael Vistoco, who resigned in May. The nine candidates are Holly Boisvert, Rachel Palomaki Hucko, Julie A. Larson, Elizabeth Mitchell, Craig Pawlak, Jason Shelton, Trisha Turner, Michael Vetter and incumbent Christopher Parks.

Honeoye

Honeoye Central Schools will ask voters to approve a 1.1% increase in the budget, which would total $17,834,752 for the 2020-21 school year. The increase in the tax levy would be $27,700, compared to $27,410 from this year. The increases would help to cover anticipated cuts in state aid as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to district officials.

If voters choose not to approve the proposed budget, the district, which encompasses the towns of Bristol, Canadice, Richmond, South Bristol, West Bloomfield and Livonia, would have four options available as next steps. These include moving to a contingency budget, resubmitting the original plan or a revised proposal to voters, and creating a contingency budget with propositions for voters on non-contingent expenses.

The Board of Education also has a competitive race for two open seats. Winners will serve three-year terms beginning July 1. Incumbents Sandra Hubble and Jessica Green are running as is newcomer Alyson Kaufman.