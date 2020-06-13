Coronavirus pandemic brings an end to the 75-year-old Clifton Springs-based publication

CLIFTON SPRINGS — It spanned 75 years and three generations, but The Merchandiser Inc. recently published its last edition, due to business shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson and Margaret Love, along with several of their children, put together the first pages of The Merchandiser on the kitchen table of their Sherman Street residence in 1945.

It would grow to a publication that was distributed free of charge each week to as many as 15,000 mailboxes in Phelps, Clifton Springs, Shortsville, Manchester, Seneca Castle, Oaks Corners, Stanley, Port Gibson and Newark. A subscription service also was available for those who lived outside the mailing area.

The Merchandiser remained a family-owned publication, produced by the Loves’ granddaughter, Cheryl Tears.

Like other small businesses, The Merchandiser faced challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In response, The Merchandiser switched to a digital-only format on March 30 with company officials saying the move from a print edition could help reduce the spread of the coronavirus virus. At the time, company leaders also said printing the paper edition could resume at some point as local businesses regained their footing.

Earlier this month, however, Tears wrote on a social media post that the decision was made to stop publication.

“Because The Merchandiser is wholly supported by advertising from individuals, as well as our local businesses and organizations, the mandated shut-down took an enormous toll on our business,” Tears wrote. “The recovery process for us would be a very extended amount of time and, of course, depend on how well each and every one of you recover. As much as The Merchandiser wants to be there to help support you to regain customers, it's just not economically feasible at this time.”

Tears did not respond to requests for additional comment.

The news comes as a blow to the community, with comments pouring into The Merchandiser’s Facebook page from readers saying how much they enjoyed the publication over the years and how much it will be missed.

The Merchandiser featured ads from local businesses and classified ads, as well as community happenings. There were also opportunities for readers to buy “happy ads” for holidays, birthdays and other special events.

Over the years, The Merchandiser received numerous state and national awards for its graphic design work.

Jamie Noga, with the Clifton Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Clifton Springs area relied heavily on The Merchandiser for local information.

“I genuinely cannot express the full impact of the publication over three quarters of a century or its loss moving forward,” Noga said, adding the publication’s vital purpose has been replaced with a huge void. “We thank the family and individuals from The Merchandiser for their decades of commitment and wish them well.”

Todd Freelove, executive director of the Clifton Springs Family YMCA, said the organization had had a relationship with The Merchandiser for decades and he is grateful for the support. The YMCA regularly posted information in the publication related to youth sports and other Y programs.

Freelove noted the partnership was consistent with the Y’s mission.

“It was two great causes collaborating and benefiting from each other,” he said. “It was always a win-win.”

Clifton Springs Mayor Bill Hunter read The Merchandiser every week.

“It was part of weekly life in Clifton Springs,” he said.

Hunter noted the publication provided details about events, such as village elections and outdoor village concerts. He agreed with Noga that not having the publication as a source of information would leave a void in the community.

“I understand the economics (of the situation), but this was a way to reach a number of people,” Hunter said. “We’re really going to miss it.”