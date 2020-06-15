The cat café, which opened in Eastview Mall shortly before pandemic, and other mall businesses want to reopen

VICTOR — Located in Eastview Mall, Purrs and Paws Cat Café continues to be on lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic first started.

Owner Lisa Cragel said the freshly started business was booming after opening in February. Before the shutdown she had high hopes looking ahead.

Several months and a shutdown later,she said those hopes have turned to simply looking for answers from the state. When certain stores at malls were given the green light to reopen as part of Phase 2 of the “NY Forward” plan, Cragel and other interior store owners thought they’d be included.

They weren’t.

Then came Phase 3, and still no indication of when stores could reopen.

“We were disheartened,” Cragel said. “We were sad, we were really looking forward to getting back up and running.”

The same could be said just down the way from her operation, over at Marble Slab Creamery, as owner Adam Blitz said the store is stocked up on product to be ready — only to be left out. He said the process is frustrating.

“We see these other industries getting very clearly called out on when they’re going to be reopening,” said Blitz.

In a recent interview, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said owners with questions should contact Empire State Development, and use its New York Forward website.

When asked about mall reopenings, Hochul said Friday the state is working on guidelines "as we speak." Hochul said the restriction is still in place because malls can be a popular place for people, which puts them at high risk.

“They have not been forgotten; we’ve heard loud and clear,” Hochul said. “We understand that those businesses want to get going, they want to bring their employees back, and people want to shop there.”

Back in the mall, safety measures are being taken. Wilmorite, which owns the mall, unveiled its own reopening plan, which extends to its stores. For Marble Slab, sneeze guards and employee temperature checks have been added.

“We certainly understand the health of the public is the number one concern here as are all the store owners, but we also want to get back to business here,” Blitz said.

At Purrs and Paws, capacity is cut down and the plan is to restrict the amount of time visitors can sit with the cats. There are other moves being taken as well.

Even as they play the waiting game, both owners said they’re ready to go, whenever that is.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make people feel safe,” Cragel said. “And with any luck, we think business will pick back up. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”