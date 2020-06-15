The Hochstein School in Rochester recently held its Honors Convocation to recognize 16 advanced students in grades 5-12. The ceremony celebrated Merit Scholarship winners and candidates for the honors certificate program.

Teachers nominated students for scholarships and auditions were held in January-May. Awards are organized into four categories based on grade level.

Fifth-grade violinist Wendy Brown, of Fairport, received the Diana & Christina Wang Memorial Scholarship. The Holloran Memorial Scholarship went to sixth-grade violinist Noah Busch, of Brighton. Joseph McQuaid, a sixth-grade violinist from Brighton, received the Dorothy Pund Allen Memorial Scholarship.

Awards also went to three seventh graders: cellist Nathan Bellinger, of Victor, who also received the Wang Memorial Scholarship; guitarist Lillian Brickman, of Rochester, who won the Knights of Pythias Memorial Scholarship; and pianist Victoria Hayashi, of Brighton, who received the Lillian Taylor Hubbard Memorial Scholarship.

The Ruth & Sidney Salzman Memorial Scholarship went to sophomore pianist Thomas DeFisher, of Williamson. Sophomore vocalist Gabriella Graney, of Brighton, also won a Pythias Scholarship and freshman pianist Luke Pisani, of Hilton, received the David Romig Memorial Scholarship.

Junior violinist Joshua Fugate, of Gates, also won the Allen Memorial Scholarship. The Donald Yungkurth Memorial Scholarship went to junior flutist Katherine Huang, of Pittsford. Senior violinist Jett Kopalek, of Henrietta, received the Sydney & Pearl Rubin Memorial Scholarship. Junior guitarist Isaac Pollock, of Irondequoit, also received a Hubbard Memorial Scholarship.

The certificate program is an intensive course of study entered by audition. Three seniors are expected to complete the program this year: flutist Lydia Geiger, of Batavia; cellist Ji-Mi Jang, of Pittsford; and guitarist Agathya Visveswaran, of Brighton.

Senior flutist Lydia Daley, of Attica, and Jang were recognized with honorable mention.