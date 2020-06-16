The driver was treated at the scene Monday night, according to Wayne County sheriff's deputies.

A motorcycle driver was injured after colliding with a deer on Walworth Marion Road on Monday night.

Phillip Dorf, 43, of Marion, was traveling west on Walworth Marion Road when a deer entered the roadway into his path, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said.

Dorf was ejected from his motorcycle as a result of the collision, deputies said. He suffered injuries to both hands, minor bleeding on his left forearm and had a complaint of pain across his entire body. He was treated at the scene, deputies said.

Marion firefighters assisted deputies with traffic control.