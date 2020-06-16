Palmyra-Macedon school district voters Tuesday approved the $42 million budget proposal for the 2020-21 school year. It passed with 1,494 votes in favor to 591 opposed.

According to the district website, the tax levy will increase 2.1%.

Voters also okayed purchasing two full-size replacement buses using bus purchase reserve funds, and elected Laura Arrington, Susan Herendeen and Sherry Lambert to three-year-terms on the Board of Education. Arrington and Lambert are incumbent board members; Herendeen replaces Sue Moak, who did not run for re-election.