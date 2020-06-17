The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program gives low-income senior citizens the opportunity to improve their nutritional health by increasing their consumption of local fruits and vegetables.

Each booklet contains five $4 coupons. Booklets are offered on a first come, first served basis to age- and income-eligible seniors.

Seniors ages 60 and older must qualify in one of two categories: those with a gross monthly income at or below $1,967 for a one-person household, $2,658 for two people or $3,349 for three, or those currently receiving or eligible to receive supplemental security income, Home Energy Assistance Program, public assistance or Section 8 housing subsidy.

Income levels for the first category increase by $691 per month based on the number of persons in the applicant’s household.

Each eligible senior in the household can receive a coupon booklet. Each must sign for their own coupon booklet. Powers of attorney may sign for a booklet with proof.

Representatives from the Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth will distribute booklets according to the following schedule. Seniors are asked to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

July 13: 10 a.m. to noon, Sodus Lunch Club 60, 47 Maple Ave., and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sodus Estates, Building A, 7 Newark St.

July 14: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2100 Browns Square Apartments, Ontario, and 2:30 to 4 p.m., The Gardens, 3503 Canandaigua Road, Macedon.

July 15: 10 a.m. to noon, Palmyra Lunch Club 50, Park and Club Rooms, 149 E. Main St., and 2:30 to 4 p.m., Towpath Apartments, 200 Canal St., Palmyra.

July 16: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Clyde Lunch Club 60, United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Spring Valley Apartments, 1662 Lopez Lane, Savannah.

July 17: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, and 2:30 to 4 p.m., Newark High Rise, 200 E. Miller St.

July 20: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Orchard Estates, Building C, Arrowbend Drive, Williamson, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Drumlin Estates, 4161 Sunset Drive, Marion.

July 21: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wolcott Meadows, 6032 Alport St., and 1 to 2 p.m., Wolcott Estates, 5770 New Hartford St.

July 22: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Lyons Manor Apartments, 31 Pearl St., and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., CanalView Apartments, 100 Canal View Drive, Lyons.

July 23-Aug. 31: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons.

July 39: 2:30 to 6 p.m., Sodus Farmers Market, 58 W. Main St.

The program is sponsored by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, NYS Department of Health, NYS Office for the Aging, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services. Call (315) 946-5624 for information.