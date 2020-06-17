Alyssa Gibbs is valedictorian for the Class of 2020 at Lyons High School, with Derrick Tandle as salutatorian.

Gibbs will earn a regent’s diploma with advanced designation with honors, plus annotation of mastery in science in math. She holds a 96.8 GPA. Gibbs studied in college-level courses offered by Finger Lakes Community College and the New Visions Health Therapy Science Program.

At LHS, Gibbs was involved in Masterminds, Varsity Club and the NYS Mentoring program. She plans to study physical therapy at Nazareth College.

Tandle has taken numerous FLCC and CCC classes. He will earn a regent’s diploma with advanced designation with honors plus annotation of mastery in science, and holds a 94.9 GPA.

Tandle was named a Class of 2020 Standards Bearer. He participated in Masterminds as captain and the NYS Mentoring program. He competed in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track; won awards in all three sports; and was named captain and lead runner for cross-country. Tandle plans to study psychology at St. John Fisher College.

Joining Gibbs and Tandle in the senior class are Cassidy Bennett, Mara Briggs, Cole Buisch, Zachary Byrne, Mary Celestin, Caiden Crego, Seth Dejesus, Hailey Disanto, Zoe Frey, Sabrina Frymire, Francisco Garcia, Jaxon Gittens, Mariah Goodman, Ethan Gould, James Gravino, Christopher Greening, Aaron Harper, Jordan Hornbeck, Benjamin Kemp, Bridget Knapp, Elizabeth Krause, Michael Lavancha II, Hailey Maines, Daisy Martinez, Jared Martz, Madason Mason, Megan Mittak, Christal Moody, Colby Moore, Kyle Murphy, Alexis O’Neil, Kyla Paige, Jaegar Paliotti, Sadie Parker, Morgan Richardson, Margaret Shove, Rashawda Tarver, Caitlyn Walker, Dorian Weeks, Dylan Weiland and Leon Williams.