Lemoncello will be closed for a few days.

An East Rochester restaurant will need to close for a few days for cleanup after a small fire in its kitchen.

It happened Wednesday evening at Lemoncello on Commercial Street in the village.

The East Rochester Fire Department said the fire appears to have started with a dishwashing machine and spread to the ceiling, where some insulation caught fire.

The Fairport Fire Department helped contain the fire to the kitchen and extinguish it and the Brighton Fire Department filled in for East Rochester.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant will need to be inspected by the Health Department before reopening.