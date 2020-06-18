Child care is a place of innocence, learning and development — as well as racial harmony. Children of all colors and backgrounds play together, learn together and make friendships. They don’t pay attention to skin color.

Unfortunately, somehow that racial harmony and innocence too often gets lost among adults. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis is the latest in a long line of horrific examples of the racism and dehumanization of people of color that exist in our country.

Child Care Council stands against racism and racial inequality, and we very much believe that Black Lives Matter. Among our core values is the statement that, “We celebrate diversity.” We remain committed to this value and, during this tragic time, we want to express our strong support for black children and black families in our community.

In his “I Have a Dream” speech. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”

Nearly 60 years later, we still are far from making Dr. King’s dream a reality; however, perhaps our nation can get there someday by looking at the world through a child’s eyes and by learning from the child care environment. We hope that the day will come soon when our society as a whole can be like the child care classroom, where people of all colors live, work and play together, equally and in harmony.

Barbara-Ann Mattle

Child Care Council Inc.