The Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock, will hold the following programs this month.

Intro to Solo Swing: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 23-30. Learn authentic East Coast swing footwork that can be danced without a partner.

Choreo Class “Cha Cha Caliente”: 6:30 p.m. June 25. Learn the steps to a popular party dance.

Sustainable Sassy’s Make Your Own Fairy Garden: 11 to 11:45 a.m. June 27. For grades 3-6.

Indoor Tennis Instruction: 1 to 1:45 p.m. or 2 to 2:45 p.m. June 28. For ages 10 and older. Learn hand-eye ball coordination, footwork, types of strokes and how to play the game.

Indoor Tennis Clinic: 3 to 4 p.m. June 28.

Virtual programs are available. Visit littlelakesny.org for information.