Andrew Bell, 24, was taken into custody June 8 by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Clarion, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be arraigned in Rochester today.

Authorities in Pennsylvania extradited a Rochester man accused of smashing several police car windows and flipping police cars following a peaceful protest in the city on May 30.

Andrew Bell, 24, was taken into custody June 8 by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Clarion, Pennsylvania. Investigators said he fled the city to evade apprehension.

Bell allegedly broke windows of several police cars and flipped police cars. He is charged with first-degree riot and nine counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

A judge held Bell in a Pennsylvania jail with bail set at $100,000. He returned to Rochester on Wednesday and will be arraigned in City Court on Thursday.

Investigators said a man who fled with Bell was also arrested in Pennsylvania.

Gary Fitzsimmons is accused of breaking into a building at 144 Exchange Blvd. on May 30.