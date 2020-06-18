Thursday is expected to be comfortedly warm, but steamy air will move into the area for Friday and the weekend

Many in the Finger Lakes region have enjoyed a spectacular run of weather, with comfortable air and low humidity over the last few days. But that will begin to change, ever so slowly today and into the weekend.

Dew points will slowly rise out of the 40s into the 50s on Thursday, which is still pretty comfortable.

From there, dew points rise into the 60s over the weekend, and into early next week. Meanwhile, air temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper 80s. As far as rain chances go, Thursday should still be mainly dry, but expect a bit of an increase in clouds and for Friday, a few isolated afternoon showers or a thundershower are possible.

The majority of the weekend will be dry, but expect to dodge some raindrops for the first day of summer on Saturday and also Father's Day on Sunday.