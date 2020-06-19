We, living in this part of the current NY-27th Congressional District for the past seven decades, have had some stellar congresspersons representing us from both major parties — Ken Keating (R), Sam Stratton (D), Barber Conable (R), Louise Slaughter (D) and the recently departed Amo Houghton (R). All of these were ethical, reasonable and intelligent individuals, dedicated to public service.

It is therefore very disturbing to have seen another multimillionaire Collins/Trump wannabe polluting our airwaves with his pre-pandemic xenophobic, fear-mongering and quasi-racist attack ads, trying to buy this special election to replace the criminal Collins. I have no doubt that, after the Republican primary, this type of campaign will be resurrected for November’s regular election for NY-27.

We are better than this! Please vote for an honorable and dignified individual in the June 23 special election: Nate McMurray.

Pat Crowley

Bloomfield