Girl Scouts of Western New York announced its Gold Award recipients for 2020. This award recognizes projects that fulfill needs within the girls’ communities and create changes that have the potential to be ongoing or sustainable.

Gold Award projects consist of approximately 80 hours of community service. Winners qualify for scholarships and can enlist in the military at a higher starting pay grade.

Local winners are Mallory Edgell, Lauren Gulick and Audrey Huff, of Fairport; Rachel Bernstein, Mikaela Campbell and Ellie Fairchild, of Honeoye Falls; Emma Nelk, Carmen Ponce and Emma Smith, of Pittsford; and Avery Roberts and Isabell Timm, of West Henrietta.

Edgell’s project, “Inspiring Through Art: Perinton Pedestrian Bridge Mural,” involved collaborating with the Fairport Public Arts Committee, Fairport Public Works and local mural artist Lorraine Staunch to create a mural along a pedestrian bridge on the canal. It highlights the quote, “let’s root for each other and watch each other grow.”

Gulick hosted an Art Day for over 25 participants at Gilda’s Club, an organization that provides support to cancer patients and their families.

Huff’s project, “Girls on the Run 10-Hour Relay,” raised funds for running gear and to cover running event fees for girls at Young Women’s College Prep.

Bernstein created a sign and benches for a community garden, which involved contacting the Conservation Board and her high school’s Green Team. Together, they created a project that raises awareness for the garden as well as involvement opportunities for the community.

Campbell created seating for players and fans at the Martin Road Town Park soccer fields. She worked with local lumber stores to assemble supply donations and discounted materials.

Fairchild hosted a day of STEM activities at Mendon Public Library and provided the library with activities for the future. Her goal was to address the need for women in STEM fields and keep girls interested in STEM throughout their years in middle school.

Nelk’s project, “Grief is Different for Everyone: A Teen’s Point of View,” helped teens deal with a sudden loss in their family. She worked with the Tragedy Assistance Program and New York State Veterans Outreach Program to create an informational pamphlet aimed at teens who have lost a loved one in the military.

Ponce honored police officers, federal agents, troopers, sheriffs and military personnel who died in the line of duty and have family members in the Genesee Valley area with her project, “Improving the Display of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers’ Pictures and Information.” She completed this project to benefit Concerns of Police Survivors.

Smith worked with multiple agencies to paint a children’s mural at the Monroe County Visitation Center in Rochester. She wanted to use her love and skills for art to make a difference for kids going through hard times at the Visitation Center.

Roberts built 24 benches for the Martin Road Soccer Park. She received donations from Home Depot and the Soccer Club.

Timm’s project, “Breese Park Birdhouses,” had her building and installing six birdhouses to help visitors observe wildlife and assist with the migration of bluebirds. She previously earned her Silver Award while making bat houses.