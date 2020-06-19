One man is dead; two others have life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to a fatal shooting on Bernard Street early Friday morning, Rochester police are investigating two other shootings, just two hours apart.

Around 1 a.m., Rochester officers responded to Clinton Avenue, near Kohlman Street.

Police said a man was shot inside a convenience store there and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

And just after 2 a.m. Friday, a third shooting on Violetta Street near Exchange Street took place. Officers found a Rochester man with a gunshot wound.

Police said a man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital also with life-threatening injuries.