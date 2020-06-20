I have worked for a NYS Senate legislator for over 10 years and have a clear understanding of what it is to be the voice of our constituents and the dedication to best represent them in Albany. In this critical time for our region and our nation, we need a strong leader. Cindy Wade is that candidate.

Cindy and I have both served on the Ontario County Republican Committee for many years. She is not shy to speak her mind and she always follows through with what she commits to do. Cindy Wade is a valued team player.

The economy of New York state was in dire straits before the pandemic, and we are now in a much worse position. The only candidate with a proven record of being fiscally conservative and fiscally responsible is Cindy Wade. She understands the needs of small businesses and the importance of agriculture preservation and progress. Cindy Wade is the only candidate with extensive experience successfully working in the minority of Canandaigua City Council. She is prepared to serve in the minority in Albany.

The best way to predict the future is to look at the past. If any candidate cannot manage money in their current position, how can they manage your money working in the NYS Assembly? Do you care about the financial state of our region, rebuilding our economy and true fiscal responsibility? Vote wisely, vote Cindy Wade for New York State Assembly.

Annie Chwiecko

Gorham