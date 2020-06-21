Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.



Dean's List

Alexander Baronsky, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. Baronsky majors in physics.

Ryan Baronsky, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. Baronsky majors in accounting/cybersecurity.

Maya Burger, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Lydia Bennett, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Connor Fisher, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Catherine Flattery, of Bloomfield; Caroline Strub, of Clifton Springs; Nichaela Commisso, of Rushville; and Taylor Hayden, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.49 GPA.

Sarah Gray, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Chatham University in Pittsburgh. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Cody Hannigan, of Bloomfield; Kristen Campagna and Jessica DiDuro, of Canandaigua; Shaina Olton, Jenna Roat and Jenny Webster, of Macedon; Owen Kennedy, of Naples; Catriona Guthrie, of Palmyra; Liam Szabo, of Rushville; and Andrew Ross and Josephine Tompson, of Stanley, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Megan Hoffman and Samuel Viggiani, of Canandaigua; Alexander Sidare, of Farmington; Pasquale Giuliano, of Hemlock; Bailey Lis, of Honeoye; Paige Jones, of Macedon; Gabrielle Wells, of Phelps; and Madison Chapin, Gabriella Melendez, Alexandra Perry and Anthony Pezzimenti, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Tyler Hogle, of Canandaigua; Richard Ameele and Jeremy Hares, of Farmington; Jamel Jackson, of Geneva; and Jaimie Chapin, of Rushville, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Megan Kerr, of Geneva, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Sierra Leitten, of Bloomfield; Zariyah Fowler-Calabrese, of Geneva; and Isabella Denysenko, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Scott Richardson, of Canandaigua; Nicolette Nault, of Geneva; and Madeline Lewis, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Sainsbury, of Canandaigua; Joshua Parker, of Farmington; Ethan Wagner, of Geneva; Katherine Barnes and Marisa Severino, of Macedon; Jillian Arrington, Hannah Dentel and Medina Vanduyne, of Palmyra; and Charles Bennett, of Phelps, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ayla Sandifur, of Geneva, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College in Rochester. Sandifur majors in criminal justice.

Madilyn Thompson and Calogero Tiermini, of Canandaigua; Gabrielle Kime, of Geneva; Kaitlynn Grevell, of Naples; and Kylie Gilbert, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jordan Ward, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Maryville College in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Graduations

Jack Callahan, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, cum laude, from Bryant University in Rhode Island. Callahan majored in finance and applied analytics, and minored in economics.

Camryn Guldenschuh, of Caledonia; Carolyn Vojtush, of Clifton Springs; Theresa Fletcher, Emily Howard, Crystal Rosser and Nan Vasile, of Geneva; Robin Kimanski, of Hamlin; Michael Chapman, of Hinsdale; Jessica Buisch and Joelyn Osipovitch, of Lyons; Paige Mitchell, of Mineville; Poet Rohring, of Naples; Jolen Boughton, Elizabeth Conklin and Michelle Minutolo, of Newark; Ashley Miles, of Ovid; Jamie Darnell and Courtney Merkley, of Penn Yan; Megan Falkey, of Phelps; Brianne Alston, Diana Arroyo, Christina Barbieri, Ron Berrouet, Dan Butakov, Kelsey Butler, Yehonri Martin Coulibaly, Charlotte Holmes, Omar Hossain, La'Qudia Lawrence, Angela Ortiz, Chelsea Tobin, Altonesha Walden, Dylan Winkler and Calley Woodmancy, of Rochester; Heidi Valerio, of Seneca Castle; Erin Bartran and Tiffany Shores, of Waterloo; and Katherine Smith, of Watertown, graduated in May 2020 from the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva.

Stephanie Smith, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Doctor of Philosophy in bioengineering from Clemson University in South Carolina.