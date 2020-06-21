Penn Yan resident elected to Girl Scouts board

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recently elected Jamyra Young, of Penn Yan, to its board of directors.

Young is the director of intercultural affairs at Keuka College in Keuka Park.

The board consists of lifelong Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit and corporate executives, and board veterans. Some bring a wealth of Scout knowledge, while others bring expertise in areas including education, strategic thinking, communications and marketing, technology, governance, finance, and decision-making.