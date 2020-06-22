Rochester City-wide Tenant Union, is hoping to pressure landlords not to file for eviction.

Monroe County housing advocates plan to rally outside the Hall of Justice today as the county plans to reopen eviction courts.

The group, Rochester City-wide Tenant Union, is hoping to pressure landlords not to file for kicking people out.

Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the ban on evictions through Aug. 20. It's for people on unemployment or facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

However, advocates claim those who did not qualify for unemployment, or can't prove hardship, could be kicked to the curb.