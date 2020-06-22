More details about the victims and the driver of an SUV towed towed away from a Penfield home could be released today.

More details may be released today about a deadly hit-and-run crash on Empire Boulevard in Webster over the weekend.

A 41-year-old woman is dead and three of her family members are critically injured as a result of the crash.

The woman died at the scene. Webster police said a three-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old are all in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened along Empire Boulevard, near the AMC movie theater. The vehicle was headed south.

On Sunday, police found the vehicle and the driver suspected in the crash.

The SUV was towed from a home in Penfield. Police had not released the name of the driver as of Monday morning.

A witness described the scene.

"We were two vehicles behind this vehicle that struck these people, and the car in front of us had stopped completely,” said Nate Rowan, director of communications for the Rochester Red Wings. “The person that hit these people slowed down briefly and then sped up going southbound on Empire Boulevard."

Police have investigated several crashes involving pedestrians over the years on Empire Boulevard.

"Just a year, or two ago somebody was killed by the ice cream place there on the corner," said Thomas Hanss. "And there's quite a few you know, at least a couple times a year you hear crashes out here."

In October 2014, for example, investigators said 30-year old Amy Menz stepped into a lane of Empire Boulevard near Plank Road during an argument with a family member, where she was killed after being hit by three different cars. All of them left the scene.

Portions of Empire Boulevard don't have any sidewalks, and Linda Hanss said it's not unusual for people to walk on the road.

"Lately a lot of people have been walking, and there's more people in the apartments over off Old Ridge, and there's a lot of people walking now, which I'm surprised [about] because it’s kind of busy," she said.