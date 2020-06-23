CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man faces a traffic infraction charge in the June 11 crash in which a Rochester Police Department lieutenant from Canandaigua was killed.

James M. Miller, 70, of Canandaigua was driving on Woolhouse Road when he struck two bicyclists, Aaron A. Colletti, 44, and his teenage son. Lt. Colletti died as a result of the crash. His son's injuries were minor.

Miller has been charged with failure to use due care to avoid colliding with a bicyclist, a traffic infraction. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, while evidence indicates Miller did take some action to avoid striking the bicyclists, he did not provide adequate room for the bike as he passed.

The investigation found that speed, drugs, alcohol or cell phone use on Miller's part were not factors in the accident, nor was cell phone use by Lt. Colletti.

Miller was issued a citation and will appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.

Sheriff Kevin Henderson reminded motorists to use extra caution when approaching and passing bicyclists.