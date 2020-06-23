Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires 40 additional acres for new nature preserve in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced Monday it has acquired an additional 40 acres in the town of Canandaigua toward a new nature preserve expected to open next year. The Canandaigua Vista nature preserve will be a conservation area open to the public. The property, off Route 21 and Jones Road, is where an additional contiguous 50-acre parcel was purchased in December 2019.

Both properties are noteworthy for their scenic views, diverse wildlife habitats, and location near the head of Barnes Gully. Existing hiking trails traverse the site, providing access to open meadows, oak-hickory woods, and a portion of the creek.

“This project is a one of a kind opportunity to secure a unique natural area that will be enjoyed by generations to come,” stated Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp. “We are grateful to the two previous owners of the land, who chose to work with us to conserve this special place.”

In addition to the 90 acres, the Land Trust negotiated contracts to conserve just over eight adjacent acres with perpetual conservation easements that will buffer the preserve.

Conservation easements are legal agreements that limit future development while allowing land to remain in private ownership and on the tax rolls. Landowners who donate conservation easements may be eligible for both state and federal tax benefits.

The two land purchases for the Canandaigua Vista preserve were made possible by a $100,000 grant from the town of Canandaigua, individual contributions, and an internal loan from the Land Trust’s “Opportunity Fund” — a dedicated account created by the organization to make time-sensitive acquisitions possible.

“The Land Trust has launched a fundraising campaign to raise the additional funds needed to cover the purchase of these lands, create public access, and contribute to the Land Trust’s Stewardship Fund to provide for long-term management,” the land trust stated in a release.

The land trust is now in the process of developing a management plan that will guide public access improvements, building on the existing trail system and scenic overlooks. Opening of the property to the public is planned for 2021. The Land Trust also intends to work with other landowners and the town of Canandaigua to explore the possibility of linking this conservation area to nearby McJannett Park, and creating a greenbelt to link both sites to Canandaigua Lake and Onanda Park.

An aerial video highlighting the beauty of the property is at fllt.org/vista. To make a gift in support of this project, contact Senior Director Kelly Makosch at 607-275-9487 or kellymakosch@fllt.org or give online at fllt.org/vista.

To learn about how the Finger Lakes Land Trust is protecting water through conservation and restoration projects, visit www.fllt.org/water. To learn more about outdoor recreation areas in the Finger Lakes region, visit www.gofingerlakes.org.

