Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the crash at Hook and Collett roads.

A Farmington man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of Hook and Collett roads.

Matthew Gullace, 47, of 1901 Risser Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said Gullace was traveling westbound on Collett Road and ran a stop sign, colliding with another vehicle heading north on Hook Road.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to Clifton Springs Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Gullace is scheduled to appear in Farmington Town Court at a later date.

Victor Farmington Ambulance and Farmington firefighters also responded to the scene.