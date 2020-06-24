South Bristol and other pockets of the region have been hard hit by the leaf-eating caterpillar

It started sometime in early June. Bob and Kathy Taylor noticed tiny caterpillars showing up everywhere. The creatures quickly multiplied outside their house in South Bristol — crawling on walls, railings and steps, swinging and falling from trees and underneath gutters — ferociously chomping on tree leaves. Forget sitting outside on the deck, where chewed up leaves and millions of caterpillar droppings rain down.

Gypsy moths are raising havoc, and not just on the Taylor property on Mosher Road. The leaf-eating pests are showing up in other areas of South Bristol and elsewhere.

“There is a serious outbreak of gypsy moth caterpillars this year in the Bristol Mountain area and several other locations within Ontario County,” said Russell Welser Sr., resource educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. “Trees are being defoliated. This caterpillar in its later growth stage can eat up to a square foot of leaf surface in a single day.”

On Sunday, Bob Taylor showed the damage gypsy moths are doing to the trees on their 32-acre property. Former shade trees around the house now have gaping holes where gypsy moths ate up the leaves. Bob and Kathy hear what sounds like the caterpillars chewing.

Welser said the sound you hear around trees infested with gypsy moths can even sound like rain. He said it’s actually “the fecal pellets from the caterpillars falling down through the tree leaves.”

Bob said on Tuesday that destruction continued.

“The mess and stripping of the trees seems to be accelerating” as the caterpillars grow, he said. Trees that had leaves Sunday were now “almost completely stripped.” Caterpillar droppings are so bad “you can’t go outside without a hat as their pebbled waste pelts you from above.”

Welser said Cornell Cooperative Extension has been getting numerous calls and emails from homeowners wanting to know what they can do and asking: “How long will it last?” and “Will their tree die?”

Addressing concerns, Welser wrote: “Trees and shrubs in the home landscape can be chemically treated with an insecticide, but time is running out. If you are going to take this action you need to do it now, within the next 7-10 days. In some cases it may be too late to be cost effective. For others the cost is just too much to have them treated. They are going to wait it out and hope for the best. Hardwood trees (oaks, maples, hickories, etc.) may be able to survive two or more years of defoliation, if they are in good health to begin with. Evergreens on the other hand are likely to die after one year of defoliation.”

Gypsy moths in their caterpillar stage eat the leaves of a large variety of trees, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The list is long: Oak, maple, apple, crabapple, aspen, willow, birch, mountain ash, pine, spruce, and more.

“Although gypsy moths do not pose a major threat to New York's forests, they are not native and their populations can reach high, destructive (outbreak) levels,” according to the DEC. “When populations are high, thousands of acres can be damaged.”

Welser said the gypsy moth caterpillar “usually hatches in April and May, but with this year’s cold spring many didn’t hatch until mid-May with some not until early June. When they first hatch they are a quarter inch in size, black and fuzzy. They will hang from a silken thread and be windblown to the next branch or another tree nearby. They go through five or six growth stages depending on the sex of the caterpillar. At about one inch in size five pairs of blue dots and six pairs of red dots begin to appear on the back of the caterpillar and the hairs get longer. When full grown they are two to two and a quarter inches long and about as big around as a pencil.

“The caterpillar stage lasts about seven weeks from the time of hatch to the time of pupation (cocoon stage). Moths emerge in July and August. The male is brown with black markings and flies in a zig zag fashion. The female is white with dark markings and does not fly. Mating and egg laying occurs during this same time period. Each egg mass contains several hundred eggs. These eggs overwinter and hatch the following spring starting the cycle over again.”

Will next year be as bad?

“Often these caterpillars will be in high numbers for two or three years depending on food availability and disease pressure. When caterpillars get stressed from lack of food and/or disease sets in we see a collapse in the population,” said Welser. “So it is a good bet that we can expect next year to be similar to this year.”