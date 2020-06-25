And the Facebook group in the village may never be the same

NAPLES — The Black Lives Matter movement arrived in the village via a post on the community members-only Facebook page.

The post, made about two weeks ago, announced that a BLM rally was planned for South Main Street, near a spot where Frederick Douglass gave a controversial public address a century and a half ago.

The spirited and insistent Black Lives Matter "walk of solidarity" went forward on June 10 without a hitch. Between 100 and 200 people showed up. Like the Naples area itself, most of the attendees were white.

A second rally, well-attended and peaceful like the first, was held last Saturday afternoon. Speakers expressed righteous anger and urged listeners to examine their own thoughts on race.

But the demonstrations and the Facebook chatter that followed laid bare a community rift.

A large number of Naples residents have seemed to embrace Black Lives Matter, and others are ambivalent but didn't object to the rallies, according to village Mayor Brian Schenk and other observers.

But some residents reject the BLM movement entirely.

This rejection has shown itself on Facebook, where neighbors heatedly argue over a virtual backyard fence. They have belittled and denounced each other and made statements that some saw as racist or threatening, according to those who have seen the exchanges.

A co-administrator on the community Facebook page took it upon herself to delete posts about BLM, and eventually to seize sole control of the page. A group of citizens, some of whom had been evicted from the original community page, started another one that gained nearly 1,000 members in its first day.

This village now has one community page on Facebook that bars discussion of Black Lives Matters and a competing page that accepts it.

In many cities, a rapidly broadening acceptance of Black Life Matters movement has been met by a vocal minority of dismissive naysayers. Naples stands apart from most in that the arguments take place not on the street but online.

"It’s disheartening that Naples has two community pages, said Jodi Simons Caruso, a longtime Naples resident who remains a member of both pages. "It breaks my heart.

"It’s an example of the divisiveness that exists everywhere,” she said. “In general, Naples is pretty accepting — until this topic comes up."

'A lot of misunderstanding'

Naples is best known to outsiders for its grape festival, which draws thousands of people one weekend each autumn.

Jeremiah Burgos grew up in Naples enduring the weight of casual racism. People commented on his darker skin color, derisively questioned his heritage and tossed a litany of racial slurs at him.

The handful of other African-American, Latinx, Asian and Native American young people in Naples suffered similarly, he said.

"The jokes that kids would make, some of the things they would say … The biggest problem is it’s such a small area, it’s so local, that people grow up thinking that’s more or less okay," said Burgos, whose late father was Puerto Rican.

"The experiences I had there very much affected me growing up. Regardless of how big the population of people of color is there, it’s important to acknowledge what they go through and how the little things that people do or say can profoundly impact someone," he said.

Burgos, who is 22 and now lives in Canandaigua, has found himself smack in the middle of Naples’ virtual battle.

He was asked to speak at the first rally, and defended it when members of the community page immediately spoke out against the idea.

"A lot of people were debating whether it was worth having in Naples because Naples has such a high white population. One person in particular said it was pointless," he recalled.

Mayor Schenk, one of five co-administrators of the original Facebook page, said some members seemed to be threatened.

"I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding about what a protest means. Sometimes people have difficulty understanding the difference between a group of folks who want to have their voices heard and assemble peaceably, and a riot taking place. I’m not sure why people think the way they do," he said.

Not long after the rally announcement went up, one of the other co-administrators deleted it. The other administrators pointed out a majority vote was needed to remove a post and the announcement was restored.

But that co-administrator continued to censor posts about racial issues, Schenk said.

The Democrat and Chronicle attempted to reach that co-administrator but was unsuccessful. Another co-administrator who also questioned the value of a rally did not respond to a request for comment.

A reporter who visited Naples last week was unable to find anyone on that side of the argument who could comment for this story.

'Appalled .. at the vehemence'

Burgos went to the June 10 rally but did not give his speech. Organizers said it was too long.

He posted the pointed text on the community Facebook page that evening. Much of it dealt with systemic racism and abuse of people of color by police.

The text began, however, with a statement that he was “pretty angry and disappointed” that some Facebook group members had denied the existence of racism in Naples. The text ended with accounts of racism that he and his friends had experienced there as children.

"For the most part it received good feedback. A lot of the people who commented said good things about it,” Burgos said of his long post. "But I got up the next day and received a notification that it had been taken down."

The renegade co-administrator was responsible for that deletion too, residents said. Burgos later placed it on his own page.

A whole new round of online vitriol ensued.

"I was appalled at what I was reading, and the vehemence," said the Rev. Robin Lostetter, pastor of Trinity Federated Church on North Main Street. "My takeaway was that there are individuals who find certain issues push their buttons so hard that you see a different side of them than you’ve ever seen before. This surface pleasantry that we have was jarred by really, really inappropriate interactions.

"The biggest argument that I recall is, ‘Why can’t people just get along together? We shouldn’t be dividing people, we should be trying to be one family. What all of this protest stuff is doing — because we don’t have a problem here — is dividing us.’

"No, that is not dividing us," Lostetter said. "What is dividing us is that the experiences that people like Jeremiah want to share, so that maybe we could do something about them? People were negating those experiences."

"None of it was overt," Lostetter continued. "It wasn't 'We don’t like BLM or you shouldn’t have a gathering.' It was, 'We would prefer to keep going the way we're doing. We have our heads in the sand and we like it that way.'"

People start to fracture

For the thousand or so people who live in the little village, and the thousand or so more who live in the surrounding town, and for several thousand on top of that in the rural towns nearby, Naples is a local center of commerce and culture — a place to buy groceries, gas, flowers or fishing lures, to go to the bank or to have lunch.

“We’ve got a lot of cool stuff going on here,” said Schenk, who is proud of the way the village has weathered the coronavirus crisis.

Lostetter, the pastor, who has been in Naples just three years, said the area's normally laid-back nature made the arguments over BLM more jarring. "People who are biased against races or lifestyles don’t go around talking about it all the time," she said. "For this to explode that way was a real shock, because generally people are very kind to each other in this town."

Naples' population ranges from families that have lived there for generations to a collection of newcomer artists, craftspeople and foodies. The village and town are 98% white and 98% non-Latino, according to the latest census data.

"It's a quiet town. Small. A lot of things that happen in larger parts of the world don’t really affect Naples," Burgos said. "When issues like this come up, it's hard for people to connect to that and grasp what’s going on. Their only real connection is social media, which is full of mixed opinions and misinformation."

At the second rally on Saturday, 50 to 75 gathered in a shady spot along South Main. Burgos had been dismayed that so few people of color spoke at Naples' first rally, and he made sure that was different the second time.

As the speeches rang out, a man in a pickup truck pulled up to a stop sign next to the rally site.

”Is this a Trump rally?” he yelled at a woman carrying signs.

"Oklahoma!” he added before exchanging words with the woman and driving off.

Schenk, whose role as mayor has been to keep a watchful eye on the demonstrations, said these are signs of the times.

"We live in a society that’s really under a lot of tension right now. I think because of that, the pressures from (the) coronavirus and pressures regarding civil rights, it really takes a toll on people. People can only take so much, no matter what their views are, until they start to fracture."

Burgos, whose public testifying about the discrimination he endured has prompted such a bitter backlash, expressed a degree of optimism.

"I know a lot of people don’t have hope for Naples to change in terms of racism, but I would like to think it would get better there. I plan to be a little more involved there, like in school, to try to move things forward," he said.

Includes reporting by staff writer Tina MacIntyre-Yee.