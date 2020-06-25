Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Caitlin Carey, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Michael Green and Christopher Taylor, of Penfield, will join the Class of 2024 at Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall.

Raquel Herrera, of Penfield, earned faculty honors for the spring 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 academic average.

Trey Kernan, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Camille Montalbano, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science, summa cum laude, from SUNY Geneseo. Montalbano minored in Spanish, received the History Senior Award for community involvement and made the president’s list for earning a 4.0 average.

Julianna Murphy, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 from Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Patrick Urckfitz, of Penfield, earned part-time honors for the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete 6-11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Tammy Washburn, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must register for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA.

Rochester

Marie DeFord, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Hannah Farrell, Kierrah Hamer, Savannah Hoodak and Jessica Newmark, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Desi Floyd, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must register for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.0 term average.

Emanuel Garcia-Nyers, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Travione Griffin, Phalyn Hayward, Charliees King, Sydney Litwin, Jayde Lucas, Christina Lukudu, Nia Nowlin, India Quick, Nellie Sieh, Tralecia Young and Karina Zayas, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

The ROTC program at Canisius College in Buffalo commissioned Zachary Kier, of Rochester, as a second lieutenant in June 2020. Kier, an international relations graduate, will complete the basic officer leader’s course in Virginia and serve in the North Carolina National Guard.

Evan LaChance, Jacob Lenahan, Charlie Nash, Payton Shafer and Jake Toth, of Rochester, will join the Class of 2024 at Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall.

Amanda Napierala, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Alycia Perry, of Rochester, will start attending New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury this fall to study architecture.

Webster

Tyler Armstrong, Chase Braun, Andrew D’Ambrosio, Celia Darling, Stephen Kay, Megan Rivera, Gavin Silva and Nolan White, of Webster, will join the Class of 2024 at Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall.

Maria Boris and Christopher McKrell, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Naquazia Couser, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Carly Fanning, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Erin Flaherty, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Clemson University in South Carolina.

Travis Ford, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 from Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Scott Kimble and Sarah Riedel, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Giannette Kokkoris, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

John Lammers, Nicholas Neamtu, Alayna Simmons and Adam Sokolowski, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Mary Soures, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Danielle White, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must register for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA.