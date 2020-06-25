Dozens of people affiliated with the Naples theater over the years have recorded songs and scenes for the show, which premieres online Saturday

A cabaret show in which cast, crew, staff and supporters perform songs of their choosing is a tradition for Bristol Valley Theater in Naples. And while this is hardly the most traditional of years, thanks to the coronavirus, BVT is keeping the tradition alive.

This Saturday, June 27, Bristol Valley presents the Virtual Cabaret, part of this year's BVT at Home series. The show — in which dozens of performers will present their songs or scenes recorded in their own homes — will premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday; after the premiere, the Vimeo link will be available for a month.

The charge for the Vimeo link is $15, and people who have already bought a single ticket or subscription can have theirs converted to the entire BVT at Home series at no charge. The link will be sent to all ticket-holders — new and previous — on Friday, June 26.

This is uncharted territory, musical director Michael Radi allowed, though it's also presented a meaty challenge and helped him learn new skills in plotting out the online production.

"Definitely a first," Radi said. "No one was entirely sure what we were heading into to start with, so it was fun figuring out how to put it together." That included putting together backing tracks for performers, and helping them ascertain the best locations in their homes for video, even what colors to wear.

As for the music, "the range is a great variety," he said. "We've got classic musical theater to more contemporary, almost pop music, and some tunes that were on Broadway when the lockdown happened."

Bristol Valley canceled its 2020 summer season of shows as venues began closing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, announcing it first to patrons and then to the public in early May. Plans began for moving BVT online for the year, with assorted programs, shows and other offerings. In May, BVT made an encore online broadcast of last year's Henry VIII musical "The King's Legacy," written by Radi, available for free for one month on YouTube, where it received more than 1,200 viewings.

The upcoming Virtual Cabaret is the next show, with artists asked to submit filmed recordings of themselves performing music, standup or other artistry, to be edited into a video sequence along with some clips and commentary from costume and scene designers and others among the BVT crew. Chris Handley, a Bristol Valley regular, is the MC for the show.

In describing the show, BVT executive artistic director Karin Bowersock said last month that there's one upside to doing the cabaret this way: “We can reach out to people who were not going to be available to be with us this summer," she said. “It’s going to be kind of a reunion of all the performers and friends of Bristol Valley."

Indeed: The lineup for the cabaret includes Bowersock; Handley; Radi; Claire Leyden; Kate Reynolds; Adam Corcoran; David Dial and Mark Poppleton; Lias Hokans; Jessie Carina Lanza and Paolo Perez; Christopher Swader, Justin Swader and MaryEllen Stebbins; Lauren Weinberg; Jim Ditmars (with pianist Arden Neubauer); Rich Miller; Bruce Elwell; Suzi Takahashi; Christina Watanabe; Courtney Nolan Smith; Michael Perreca; Katelyn Machnica; Sammi Miller; Rebecca Ritter; Sara Fetgatter; Zak West, Brian Ziemann and Clare Noonen; Jon Patrick Penick; Leigh Martha Klinger; Bryce Cutler and Ben Viertel; Bunny Baldwin; Shannon Haddock; Mary Peaty; Meaghan Finley; Devon Adams; Judie Annozine, Gavin Ross, Elliot Ross and Nigel the dog; Tim McMath; Brianne Wylie; David Shane; Martin Flowers; Andre Torquato; Kate Munoz and Shelby Ditmars; Kendyl Litwiller; and Tommy Labanaris (with pianist Ryan Bates) — names familiar to Bristol Valley patrons over the past decades.

Next up, in July, will come the New Works Initiative, a Friday night play reading series, with four new plays by new playwrights, read in an online format by Bristol Valley actors using Zoom and directed by BVT stalwarts Suzi Takahashi, David Shane, Kate Rose Reynolds and Chris Handley. It will start July 10 with crime drama "Strong" by Dominic Orlando at 7 p.m., followed by adventure/comedy "Swamp Squatch" by David L. Kimple at 7 p.m. July 17, Rick Apicella's "Something in the Way" at 7 p.m. July 24, and Vincent Delaney's "The Wheel Woman," presenting the true story of a woman in 1894 who takes a bet to be the first woman to bicycle solo around the world, at 7 p.m. July 31.

And there's more in the works — a comedy event planned for August for sure, and perhaps an outdoor show in the fall, Bowersock noted.

Word this week that indoor performing-arts venues would not be able to reopen immediately as the Finger Lakes and other regions move into Phase 4 of the state's four-part reopening process didn't come as a surprise, Bowersock said, though it's certainly not good news.

"I think we're waiting for a vaccine before we move indoors ... but each day brings new developments," she said in an email Wednesday.

Presenting this show brought plenty of developments and challenges, Radi noted. "When you're working with people in all sorts of locations and time zones, it can be tricky in putting it together and rehearsing," he said. "The technical challenges were very interesting, in trying to figure out for people, what is best for sound quality, lighting, what's the best place in your home to set up. And on my end as musical director, trying to figure out how to make accompaniment tracks for people that would be easy for them to utilize."

The show will go on — and amid its diverse musical offerings is one common thread.

"Really, the only through-line in the cabaret is the idea of togetherness, and the idea that we are all here still, we're all working together," Radi said. "It's a really hopeful note: we're all still here, and as soon as we can get back on stage, we will."

(A full BVT at Home subscription series can be purchased with a donation to Bristol Valley Theater of $100 or more. For more information about that opportunity, or to pay to access the Vimeo link for the cabaret show, visit bvtnaples.org.)

This weekend

• Lincoln Hill Farms, at 3792 Route 247, Gorham, is hosting a Veterans Benefit Weekend, with music and a flyover along with the food truck and silo bar, June 26-28. All donations will benefit the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, Honor Flight Buffalo/Rochester, and the Patriot Guard Riders of New York.

The event — 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday — features live music by Big Blue House 6-9 p.m. Friday; The Pete Griffith Group noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; Big Logic & The Truth Serum 6-9 p.m. Saturday; and Aaron Hill and Bobby Henrie 2-5 p.m. Sunday. A flyover will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

As with previous recent events at Lincoln Hill, outdoor tables are spaced for social distancing, and sanitizer will be on hand; people are asked to be responsible in keeping distanced.

• Fanatics Pub & Pizza, at 7281 W. Main St., Lima, continues its drive-in outdoor concert series Saturday, June 27, at 6 p.m. featuring blues/rock singer and guitarist Gary Hoey. Admission is $75 per vehicle. For tickets, call 585-624-2080 or 315-573-2411, or stop in at Fanatics.

Fanatics will feature blues rocker Gabe Stillman at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, with admission at $50 per vehicle. Then on Saturday, July 4, it will host a Classic Rock All-Stars show at 6 p.m. featuring Phil Naro from Talas, Michel Hund from Ted Nugent's Derek St. Holmes Band, Ron Rocco from Black Sheep, and A.D. Zimmer from Lou Gramm's band. (Admission is $75 per car.)

This Sunday, June 28, Fanatics presents Rochester-based musician Meg Williams in a free show from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Lovin' Cup, at 300 Park Point in Henrietta, is now hosting live music on the patio. Multi-instrumentalist Sam Nitsch, who uses a loop pedal to create multi-layered sound spaces for his vocals, will play 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. Then on Saturday, June 27, Mike and Mel Muscarella from the band Violet Mary will play from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Livestreams and more

June 26 (Friday): 3x88 — pianists Sarah Eide, Annie Wells and Paul Vincent Nunes — play music and tell stories, at 7 p.m. on The Little Theatre's Facebook page.

June 26 (Friday): Rita Coulter and Don Christiano present classic Americana and alt-country music from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on a Facebook Live event presented by B-Side in Fairport.

June 27 (Saturday): Forró Estrelas do Norte will play stringband music from northern Brazil at 7 p.m. on The Little Theatre's Facebook page.

June 29 (Monday): Casey Costello performs music of the early to mid-20th century at 7 p.m. on The Little Theatre's Facebook page.

June 30 (Tuesday): Golden Link's weekly Virtual Sing-Around will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Zoom. Open to connect at 7:15 p.m., followed by the sing-around at 7:30 p.m. Go to shorturl.at/dvLV3 for the Zoom link and meeting ID.

July 1 (Wednesday): Americana/old-time artist Benny Blue plays at 7 p.m. on The Little Theatre's Facebook page.

