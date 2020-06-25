I have just become a member of an organization called Time’s Up. It is an organization that fights against sexual harassment, sexual assault and sex discrimination. It is primarily an organization that fights for women's equality and women's rights, and on behalf of women's issues.

I will be damned if I am going to allow a bunch of annoying and irritating man-haters and male-bashers, as well as some men who have guilty consciences, to stop me from fighting for what I have always believed in since I was 3 years old. I am sick and tired and totally fed up with my fellow males who hurt, abuse and traumatize women. I am more than willing and able to "face them down." These cowards and bullies don't scare me or intimidate me at all.

This is the hill that I am willing to die on. And it is about time that someone called out the man-haters and male-bashers. I understand why you are all so full of anger and bitterness toward men, but I will not be poisoned by your bitterness. You will not stop me from fighting for the goal of a world in which all men respect all women, and in which men no longer hurt, abuse and traumatize women.

Stewart Epstein

Rochester