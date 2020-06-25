Republican Chris Jacobs has declared victory in the race; McMurray wants absentees counted

Democrat Nate McMurray is expected to speak tomorrow about the 27th Congressional District special election.

This will come just days after a primary and special election in the district after which Republican Chris Jacobs declared victory for the seat left vacant by former congressman Chris Collins.

McMurray has refused to concede, citing tens of thousands of absentee votes that still need to be counted.

"We're not going to let them steal the election," McMurray said. "So we are going to make sure that every single vote is counted.”

Jacobs still has about a 32,000-vote lead over McMurray.

McMurray’s campaign claims about 95,000 voters asked for absentee ballots. Of those, 75,000 have already been mailed in.

Those votes won’t be counted until at least July 1.