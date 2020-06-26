After surgery, the eagle is good to go back in the wild, according to the state DEC

A rehabilitated bald eagle was released back into the wild earlier this month.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the eagle was found injured at Letchworth State Park in December.

The eagle was taken to Cornell University, where it was determined it needed surgery and a pin in its wing.

The eagle then rehabbed at the Messenger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center before it was released at Letchworth.