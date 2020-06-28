Bristol Mountain hosts graduation day to mark the end of a crazy school year

CANANDAIGUA — Receiving her diploma atop Bristol Mountain certainly is something Alexi Farnes never expected.

But she and her fellow classmates never expected to be forced out of school because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions for over three months, either.

Count this as a bright spot at the end of a crazy, crazy school year.

“It’s definitely something I will never forget,” Alexi said.

Nearly 300 students make up the Canandaigua Academy Class of 2020.

Many of those students, accompanied by family, rode up the mountain in chairlifts to accept their diplomas at the summit. Some of the students opted out of riding the chairlifts but accepted their diplomas nonetheless. At the top, they also posed for photos and were cheered every step of the way by family, friends and Canandaigua staff and school board members.

One thing the students who make up the CA Class of 2020 have in common: They are brilliant, kind and generous, Canandaigua Superintendent Jamie Farr said, and they are resilient.

In life, resilience will serve them well, Farr said.

“They are what our society needs right now,” Farr said. “We’re happy to send them out there to make a difference in the world.”

Even at the beginning of the month, school officials had many questions for how this year’s graduation ceremony would look like but few answers. Not many people did, as coronavirus restrictions stopped and started ideas and plans as they evolved over the course of the pandemic.

This idea came about after students and families decided a traditional end of the year ceremony would not be a fitting way to end an experience that Alexi described as “weird and a challenge.”

A traditional ceremony would be subject to the same sort of social distancing and other pandemic requirements, which would be “kind of sad,” Farr said.

“We wanted to do something that was nothing like traditional,” Farr said. “This is memorable in a happy sort of way.”

Newly minted Canandaigua Academy graduate Noah Ingalls called it a memorable day.

“It’s cool,” Noah said. “It’s different and I’m happy it happened. I’m happy I got to do it.”

This certainly is not how Vernon Tenney expected to end his eight-year tenure as principal. Giving the students a great experience at the end of three and a half months of disappointment means everything to him, he said.

“In the end, graduation being the top of the year, the epiphany of the year, this really does help with all the disappointment of the closure,” said Tenney, who on July 1 will take on the role of director of student and administrative services. “I’m really happy for everyone.”

No doubt, many of the students may have felt isolated somewhat at home during the end of the school year. Alexi knew she did not have to go this alone.

"The help of my teachers and the staff at Canandaigua Academy made this a lot easier," she said.

Note

The day is not done for CA seniors: Later on, students will parade through the city of Canandaigua down Lakeshore Drive, Main Street, and then up Chapel Street to Canandaigua Academy.