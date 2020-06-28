The number of deaths from the virus remained at 33 in Ontario County.

Ontario County reported 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Reported cases of COVID-19 in Ontario County as of June 26 reached 251.

The number of deaths from the virus remained at 33. Of cases in the county, 200 people have recovered, 8 people are hospitalized and 49 are quarantined. There had been 9,188 negative results from COVID-19 tests as of Friday.

Updates weekdays at https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health