UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named David Baum, of Honeoye Falls, as its medical director of Urgent Care.

Baum replaces David Carlson in overseeing the sites in Canandaigua, Farmington and Newark. This is an expanded role within Thompson for Baum, who has served as the health system’s senior vice president for Medical Services since 2014 and is its chief medical officer.

Baum graduated from Albany Medical College and joined Thompson in the late 1980s as an attending physician in the emergency department. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School and returned to Thompson in 1998. He remains an attending physician with the emergency department.