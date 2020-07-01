Voters are waiting to hear the final count of the special election in the 27th Congressional District and in the Republican primary in the 131st Assembly District.

The count of absentee ballots from the June 23 primary and special election begins Wednesday. In Ontario County, voters are waiting to hear the final count of the special election in the 27th Congressional District and in the Republican primary in the 131st Assembly District.

In the special election, Republican Chris Jacobs declared victory on election night over Democrat Nate McMurray, who did not concede. Jacobs has about a 32,000 vote lead over McMurray. McMurray’s campaign claims about 95,000 voters asked for absentee ballots and that 75,000 had already been mailed in for that district. The district includes a sizable portion of Western New York, including the western half of Ontario County and its population centers of Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.

In the Republican primary in the 131st Assembly District, Jeff Gallahan took a wide lead in the four-way race. The district covers Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County.

In Ontario County, the Board of Elections begins scanning as many as 20,000 ballots from all the June 23 races that included a Republican Primary in the 27th Congressional District and the Democratic Presidential primary.