The Victor Farmington Food Cupboard is moving from its current 900 square foot space on Commercial Drive in Farmington to a 3,500 square foot space at 6548 Anthony Drive in Victor.

This move will take place in phases throughout July, allowing the Food Cupboard to continue operating with social distancing measures in place.

“We are thrilled to have a new and larger space that will allow us to do more and do better for the families who need us,” said Dawn Rockefeller, board president. “We are humbled by the community and groups that support our mission. You allow us to ‘serve hungry families with dignity and respect,’ and for that we are immeasurably grateful.”

Visit vffoodcupboard.org for information.