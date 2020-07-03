SODUS POINT — One of the young men who jumped into the water in Sodus Bay Thursday to save three people from drowning died Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Draven Starr-Howell was 20 years old.

When News 10NBC spoke with his grandmother on the phone late afternoon she said crying, "he's in heaven."

Linda Howell first spoke to us Friday morning as she was driving to Rochester General Hospital to be with her grandson.

"All we know is he jumped off the pier to try to get three women that were having trouble swimming next to the pier," Howell said.

Howell said her grandson was one of the people who jumped into the water at the pier on Sodus Bay Thursday to try to save three women, including a teenage girl. Howell and the Wayne County Sheriff's office say Draven was overcome by two foot waves and the current along the pier.

Lt. Robert Milby, of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, added: "And the undertow and the waves were too rough. They overcame him."

Lieutenant Milby says the actions of Draven and another Good Samaritan rescued the women.

Draven was first taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and then flown to Rochester General Hospital by Mercy Flight helicopter Thursday night.

His grandmother said he did not know the people he was trying to save.

Draven had four sisters and one brother. He worked at Lowe's in Macedon. He graduated from Webster Schroeder High School with a GED.

Previous report:

One of the good Samaritans who helped save two women and a teenage girl who were struggling in the water at Sodus Point Pier Thursday evening has died.

Draven Starr-Howell's grandmother confirmed to News10NBC that he died at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the help of Starr-Howell and another good Samaritan was instrumental in rescuing the women and teenager.

Starr-Howell jumped into the water to help them, but deputies say he was overtaken by the waves, and had to be hospitalized.

Original report:

SODUS POINT— Two people were hospitalized after good Samaritans assisted a Wayne County sheriff's deputy in a water rescue at the Sodus Point Pier.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday there were reports of two women and a teenage girl in distress in the water when two good Samaritans got in the water to rescue the women using a rescue rope.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and some civilians pulled the second man from the water onto the boat, and CPR was administered. He was taken to the county dock where ambulance crews took over rescue efforts.

Deputies identified him as Draven M. Starr-Howell of Palmyra. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, then eventually transported to Rochester General Hospital.

A sheriff's deputy sergeant responding to the incident entered the water to assist the women in distress with a rescue rope.

Multiple bystanders assisted the deputies’ efforts, including some who used beach towels for the group to hold on to.

Lt. Robert Milby says the good Samaritans made all the difference in the rescue.

"It was astronomical. These good Samaritans who were standing by on the pier helped our Deputy Sheriff Sergeant to rescue those three women," Milby said.

Jesse Dean, one of the bystanders who helped, said he was at the park for a family party when he spotted the commotion in the water. He then ran over to the scene and jumped in the water.

"I didn't really feel anything, I kind of just acted," Dean said. "I just did the best I could, I grabbed one person out of the water with another gentleman, and then I saw the sheriffs and they were in the boat, so I asked them if I could go jump in their boat, and they said sure, and I helped them pull them up into the boat, and we had to come around to the dock, and started doing chest compressions."

The teenage girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Deputies did not tell News 10NBC the condition of the two people in the hospital.

Deputies didn't say why the women were in the water, but a witness told News 10NBC that at least one person was on a raft.

News10NBC observed several people swimming in the water, which was not allowed since there is no lifeguard on duty. The Sheriff's Office says it is not responsible for enforcing that rule.