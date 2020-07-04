Despite coronavirus, one nonprofit continues doing what it does best

CANANDAIGUA - For Dale Reed, even the novel coronavirus wasn’t enough to reduce the demand at Habitat ReStore.

As manager for the Ontario County shop, which is part of the local Habitat for Humanity organization, Reed described how he's never been busier, even though the store only reopened three weeks ago.

“You’ve caught us at a bad time, because we’re running 50 miles per hour,” he joked in a phone interview.

Reed attributed the high demand from customers to their pricing and their absence for three months, after Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down all nonessential businesses in March.

“We often have treasure here,” Reed said, noting how many people have walked out with various items, from works by famous painters, to classic albums and books.

“Our prices on the books are very reasonable,” he added, describing how a hardcover book here might go for $2.

And all proceeds go to a good cause as well, helping provide funding to home construction projects, which has also recently come back too, according to Executive Director for the Ontario County Habitat for Humanity Nash Bock.

“In terms of our beginning to reopen, we shut everything down in March, but we’ve been able to gradually bring back some volunteers now,” Bock said.

With many people unable to work due to COVID-19’s economic effects, the nonprofit launched the Home Together Fund in response to the pandemic, Bock said. With a goal of raising $50,000, the fund will offer mortgage relief, food distribution services and coordinate virtual closings on homes, according to the website.

“We’re doing a lot to support our families and help them navigate these challenging times,” Bock added.

The organization has also slowly started up home construction projects again, although the number of volunteers working had to shrink to stay within the state’s guidelines.

“The construction is coming back more and more,” Bock said, adding how they currently had four volunteers working on a construction site for three days a week.

“We are selecting, taking people back as we are on site,” although they’ve had to monitor developments around the novel coronavirus, Bock said.

“It’s always changing. We’re learning new things about this virus every single day. We need to figure out what we need to change in our access to stay safe.”

Another crucial pivot Habitat for Humanity has moved to during the pandemic on a national level is greater advocacy for housing during COVID-19, Bock said.

“What is going to be the impact of COVID-19 on housing for those in need?”

And with many public events being cancelled, that means there are fewer fundraisers for nonprofits to host, which can lead to greater financial strain. Which means more discussions with lawmakers to include nonprofits in the next economic relief package, Bock said.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re thankful for the community support and keep moving forward to help serve families moving forward.”

Reed also reflected on the county’s generosity, grateful for the support.

“We’re very fortunate to live in the county we do because people are very generous, very supportive.”