I recently received a letter from an imprisoned African American man, with whom I have corresponded for many years. In response to the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer and its aftermath, he wrote: “I hate that George Floyd had to sacrifice his life for this world to change, but his death was not in vain and I believe it’s going to get better for our people, for this nation, for this community. Racism has been going on for centuries and it’s time to stop. On both ends! But our people have been going through it the worst. We’ve been in slavery, beaten, hung, shot down and had a knee placed down on our necks for so long, and now it’s time for a change. It’s time for justice, peace, love, righteousness, unity and equality. It’s not only that Black lives matter, but all lives matter.”

I replied as follows:

“I received your letter on the same day the Daily Messenger in Canandaigua had an article about a Black Lives Matter march in the village of Naples, where speakers called for an end to racism. The chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College said, ‘As I look around, given the number of white people who are here, I want to take the time for you all to give yourself a round of applause because right here in Naples, New York, Black lives matter.’ In the same newspaper issue, there was a depiction of a white hand and a black hand grasped in friendship with a message that this is ‘the bridge we need over the racial divide.’

“I believe people have the right to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of racial or other differences among people. I also believe, as Abraham Lincoln believed, that ‘I am in favor of animal rights as well as human rights. That is the way of a whole human being.’

“Also in that Daily Messenger issue that featured the event in Naples — which was once a place of refuge for Black people escaping from slavery on the Underground Railroad — I read a heartwarming story about how two Canandaigua firefighters joined employees from a nearby hospital and good Samaritans in rescuing several ducklings that fell into a storm grate. On May 2, there was a similar rescue of 13 ducklings on the same stretch of street. The article prompted me to ask Canandaigua city officials to take measures to prevent animals from falling into our storm grates. Yes, all lives matter.

“The Rev. Martin Luther King called upon all of us to judge people “not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” He abhorred violence. Mr. Floyd’s family, too, said George Floyd would not have wanted the destructive mayhem that followed his tragic death.

“Many years ago, you wrote me that when you were on your high school’s football team you saw the movie ‘Remember the Titans,’ a true story about how a newly racially integrated football team at a newly integrated Virginia high school overcame racial divides. The Black and white players all became friends. A white football coach, who initially resented being demoted to being an assistant coach working under the new Black coach, told the Black and white athletes, right before they would win the state championship, that as a team they were winners not only on the football field, but also were winners because they had taught the community ‘how to look at the soul of a man, not just at the looks of him.’

“When I taught sociology at FLCC, I introduced students to race relations by showing them ‘Remember the Titans.’ Afterward, I asked each student to share with the class how in their own lives they dealt with racial and ethnic or other prejudices and stereotypes and, if they had overcome them, how did they do it? We also discussed speciesism, the misguided belief that animals exist only to be exploited by humans, and therefore are unworthy of moral consideration. I wish more of these kinds of discussions about racism, speciesism, anti-Semitism, etc., were taking place today.

“When it was the teacher’s turn to participate, I shared with the class that when I was their age, I tended to stereotype people in prison. In his book ‘A Time to Die,’ Tom Wicker wrote: ‘As men abhor the unknown, they shun the prison. It is, they tell themselves, none of their business, no concern of the ordinary citizen, who needs never go there.’ Such a mindset was true of me. It was through correspondence like our correspondence that I had an opportunity to get to know imprisoned people of all races, creeds and national origins as individuals. I learned they were more than the crimes they were imprisoned for. My life has been enriched as a result.

“My wish is for the kind of world Rev. King envisioned in which ‘We shall overcome’ not only racial divides, but also other evils that have caused so much unnecessary suffering for humans and for other sentient beings who share the world with us. This, I believe, is also the message God wanted to convey when God sent Jesus — who asked us to ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’ — to us.

“In my previous letter, I wrote that I was doing 200 pushups every day to keep in shape while our YMCA remains unopened. Not to boast, but I want to tell you that this old man is now doing at least 300 pushups every day. How about giving me some competition, Mr. Football Player!

“Stay healthy, physically, mentally, and spiritually and keep in touch.”

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.