The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association announced its annual photo contest has begun. This 8th Annual photo contest, "Views of the Watershed" is now open to amateur photographers. Submit up to three images by July 31 for a chance to win local prizes and have your photo featured in the CLWA’s 2021 Photo Calendar.

Entries will be judged by a panel of professional photographers based on degree of creativity and overall aesthetics and a first, second and third place winner will be selected. A “most popular” winner will also be selected based on the greatest number of votes on CLWA's Facebook Page. Winners will be announced at the CLWA’s virtual annual meeting in August.

To enter, visit https://woobox.com/9hwro6 and upload your images. You can also share your image on Facebook and encourage your friends to vote for it.