Ontario County Sheriff deputies charged Richard W. Skellen, 77, with third-degree possession of a weapon, a felony. The arrest came after an investigation at his residence in the town of Manchester, according to deputies.

Skellen illegally possessed a .22 rifle, and according to the report Skellen has a criminal record and is unable to possess any firearms. Skellen was taken to Ontario County Jail for central arraignment and will answer the charge at a later date.