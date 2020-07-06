The Seneca Art & Culture Center and Seneca Bark Longhouse at Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor, are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Visitors ages 3 and older need to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth when in the Center and Longhouse. Hand sanitizer stations are available. The Gallery and Longhouse are converted to one-way movement experiences.

Trails remain open from dawn to dusk for hiking. Email info@ganondagan.org or visit ganondagan.org for information.