A store clerk suffered minor injuries Sunday night.

The driver of a pickup truck has been ticketed after crashing into a building in Clarkson in western Monroe County.

Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened at a gas station on Lake Road around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

They said the truck had a mechanical failure that made it unable to stop before crashing through the glass at the front of the store.

Some shelves were knocked onto a store clerk. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

The driver was not injured.